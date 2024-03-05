Recently, a new measure was implemented on Netflix which caused controversy all over the world, that was to stop sharing accounts between people who do not live in the same house, which initially made people leave the platform to move to others in the environment. However, in the end people ended up giving in to the company, which meant many more memberships and money, and seeing that this worked for them, rivals would want to continue down this path that strangely worked.

According to what media outlets such as Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery will be having a new vision for its streaming platform, MAX, and its next objective is to not allow clients to share their accounts with friends or acquaintances who do not occupy the same address and, therefore, the IP connection. Plan that will begin to be implemented in some regions at the end of 2024, to continue later in 2025 until the entire globe is covered.

This is what has been collected from the report:

It will also take a page from Netflix by cracking down on password sharing. This initiative will begin at the end of this year and will be implemented throughout 2025.

It is worth mentioning that they are not the only ones to implement this, since in the month of March Disney Plus will do the same on its platform, although for now it is confirmed only for the United States, but it is evident that sooner or later it will expand to other territories. Likewise, in the case of Latin America, in a few more months Star Plus will merge so that there will finally be a single platform for much of the content they have to offer, only there will be a section for more adult ages.

Here is a description of the service MAX:

MAX is a video-on-demand streaming platform that offers a wide variety of premium content to meet the needs of the most demanding viewers. With a unique blend of movies, TV shows, documentaries and original content, it has become the preferred destination for entertainment lovers around the world. Since its launch, it has been acclaimed for its impressive catalog of content, including Warner Bros. blockbusters, HBO classics, popular television shows and a growing library of exclusive original content. Subscribers can enjoy a seamless streaming experience on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs.

Remember that this platform is new in Mexicoor at least the name change.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: It's a little sad that they are going to implement this, since I was sharing an account with some family members, since I am the only one using the service in question. The bad thing is that as it has worked for Netflix, the trend will surely continue.