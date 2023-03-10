Max Verstappen’s star status is growing by the day. Everything the two-time F1 world champion touches turns to gold. So are his toys for when he’s not in an F1 car. This is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport of Max Verstappen and it is for sale for a fairly large amount.

In addition to Max, Jos Verstappen also drove this 911. Apparently the Verstappens used this RS Clubsport as a training car. In between the training sessions, the Porsche was maintained by Red Bull Racing. You will find Verstappen’s signature on the hood, dashboard and engine block. This would have put the driver during the weekend of the GP of Belgium in 2022.

Specifications of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

Even without the additions of Max Verstappen, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is a rare car. Porsche built only 200 copies. The power of 700 hp comes from a 3.8-liter six-cylinder boxer engine with two turbochargers. That power goes to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox. The torque is 750 Nm. The track-specific 911 weighs about 1,390 kilograms in total.

The even harder version of the 911 GT2 RS has not been owned by Verstappen for a while. The car was also for sale in 2021 GP Elite. Then the buyer paid 399,000 euros excluding taxes. Whoever bought it then made a good deal, it turns out. The value of this copy has increased considerably.

The price of Verstappen’s 911

New, the GT2 RS Clubsport cost 405,000 euros excluding taxes. The car is now for sale in America and the seller is asking about $ 750,000 for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport of the F1 champion. Almost double indeed, but then you have a circuit 911 that has been broken in by one of the best, if not the best driver of the moment.

