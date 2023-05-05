Another livery for the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Miami.

Driving with the same livery all season is something you see less and less often with the top teams. It is increasingly common for the cars to drive with a special theme. This is also the case for the Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing is driving with a different livery this weekend on the cars of Verstappen and Perez.

The livery is not terribly different compared to the original. Some touches have been added that are reminiscent of the colorful Miami. A nice fact is that the livery is signed by a fan. Red Bull Racing organized a competition where people could use a self-made livery. This is the winner for Miami.

Two more unique liveries will be selected for the remaining two races in the US, the Austin Grand Prix and the Las Vegas GP.

Driving with a different livery is mainly something of recent times. In 19 seasons, Red Bull has driven only six times with a one off livery. Winner Martina can see her won livery live in Miami this weekend, because Red Bull Racing flew her in. Still nice.

If you are a gamer and like the livery, there is good news. The livery will be available as a skin on the RB19 in the game F1 ’23

