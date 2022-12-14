In a candid interview, Max Verstappen said that he would raise his children differently from his father.

Max Verstappen is an absolute talent. No one will deny that. But talent alone won’t get you there these days. Among other things, perseverance and continuous training are crucial, especially in Formula 1 where competition is fierce. Jos Verstappen knows this better than anyone and has pushed his son quite a bit. Verstappen Jr. would do that differently.

Verstappen would raise his children differently

In an interview with De Limburger Max Verstappen has answered a few striking questions. The interview was conducted on his last real working day of 2022, so he was quite cheerful. And rightly so, what a season it was!

Max Verstappen indicates that after this intensive season there will be a period of rest. That is not inconvenient, because he is ready for it. It is remarkable that he says that he considers the pressure of the number of races (too) high. It’s the reason he thinks he won’t keep doing this until he’s 40. ‘The traveling and stuff, it’s just not healthy’. Besides, at that age many sets have children. Max Verstappen would like that too, but would raise his children differently.

Kids are allowed to race

Then if he has children, he would do things differently from his father. Not because he thinks his father did not do well, but because he is in a different situation. He says his kids are certainly allowed to race, but can’t expect the passion to be the same.

Jos Verstappen went very far. ‘He did everything for me. Tuning engines, preparing karts. I don’t see myself doing that. In any case, I’m not going to push my kids to race. They have to want it themselves. And if you do go all out with your son or daughter, then you can no longer drive in Formula 1 yourself, I think’, says Max. For the time being, that is still the case, he has a contract until at least 2028.

And if one of his children wanted this, he would want to be there from the ground up. So he looks a bit like his daddy. But hey, the man is only 25 years old. Enough time to deliver us several world titles and to make children.

