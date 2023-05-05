Did you see Verstappen’s overtaking move on Leclerc during the Azerbaijan GP? The Ferrari seemed to be standing still. The speed difference between the Ferrari and the Red Bull was 30 km/h, thanks in part to DRS. But the Drag Reduction System also has disadvantages, which became painfully clear during the race in Baku. We’ll probably get those problems in Miami too.

In Baku, the FIA ​​had shortened the DRS zone on the start and finish section. This ensured that the effect of the folding rear wing was less strong. For example, you saw that a group of drivers had trouble getting past Hülkenberg, who was riding on a set of old hard tyres. The same applied to the group behind Ocon. That was because of the DRS train.

What is a DRS train?

When several cars are within a second of each other, they all get DRS. That is, the attack mechanism is indirectly used to defend. If two cars have DRS at the same time, you can cancel out the effects.

Drivers who both have DRS must overtake the old-fashioned way. And the current cars can’t do that very well. They are built more for cornering and less for straight-line speed. That’s why the top speed is also close to each other.

And the front then?

Still, there should always be a front car that doesn’t have DRS (like Hülkenberg and Ocon in last week’s example). This driver can continue to lead the train when he comes out on top of the corner or he can use the power of the electric motor on the straight. The point is that shortened DRS zones mean those behind the lead car are less likely to get closer.

New round, new opportunities this week with the Miami GP, you might think. Unfortunately, the FIA ​​sees this differently. In Miami, two of the three DRS zones have been shortened. Here too, it would not be inconceivable that the DRS trains will return. The drivers react to this news during the press conference on Thursday. They hope that the FIA ​​will reconsider the shorter DRS zones.

Reactions from the F1 drivers

Russell says, “I think we all didn’t really understand why they shortened it. None of us have been asked to give our opinion and I think the race speaks for itself in Baku. DRS is for overtaking and it’s always exciting when you have these big DRS advantages. It gives you a fighting chance. In Baku it was clearly too short.’

Leclerc complements his British competitor: “Yes, I don’t think it’s the right direction. I think with the cars we have now it’s still quite difficult to follow. It’s better than the previous generation of cars, but still not good enough to have less DRS.’

Max Verstappen would prefer to abolish DRS

Verstappen joins Russell and Leclerc: ‘Well, I would prefer to race without DRS, but that’s not possible. When the speed is within one-tenth or two-tenths, you could see that in Baku, I think you’re on a kind of DRS train. The DRS zone just isn’t big enough to try.’

The cars won’t be changed in the short term, so there’s only one thing to do: stretch the DRS zones. It shouldn’t be too easy to overtake, though. You will find that whatever the FIA ​​does, the F1 fan is not easily satisfied with the policy of the F1 leadership.