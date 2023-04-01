With videosThe competition seems to have to come out on top again to keep Max Verstappen from pole position in the Australian qualifying later this morning. Fernando Alonso came fairly close to the reigning world champion, who clocked a 1.17.565. Teammate Sergio Pérez hopes to forget the final training very quickly.

At the end of last week, Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali made the news when he argued for fewer free practice sessions. He thought three times an hour of training was a lot and several drivers (not Max Verstappen) said they agreed with the big boss. Nevertheless, the final training this weekend was by no means superfluous. Due to the rain, the drivers were unable to complete their desired program with long runs and a qualifying exercise on Friday. This now had to be done a few hours before qualifying, so the race fans already present in large numbers got their money’s worth at Albert Park.

In a fairly cool Melbourne (14 degrees) it was the Ferraris that decided to start a qualifying simulation early on. On the red band Carlos Sainz went to P1 in 1.18.127, he was a few tenths faster than Fernando Alonso. Verstappen opted not for the first time this weekend for a slightly different layout of his training and held on to the medium band for a long time. Meanwhile, Sergio Pérez waited a long time to set a time. After initially tinkering with his RB19, the Mexican also came out of the garage. Once outside, the number 2 in the world championship made a mistake, resulting in a trip through the gravel trap. Pérez spoke of a lack of balance in his car.

Pérez does not keep his car within the lines





In the last fifteen minutes it all went a bit faster and that was also the time for Verstappen to start the final preparations for qualifying. It didn't take long for the Dutchman to put his name at the top of the time list: 1.17.565. That was one and a half tenths faster than Alonso, with a piece behind Esteban Ocon on behalf of the well-performing Alpine. At the same time, Pérez went off a second and third time. "I can't believe this session," he sighed over the on-board radio. After the flag fell, Red Bull's mechanics also had to pick up his car at the end of the pit lane.

Watch Zhou hit the wall after a spin





Nyck de Vries in Australia is still mainly trying to understand the first update package of the season. Yesterday he also had to deal with a mechanical defect. During the final practice it didn’t all go smoothly for the AlphaTauri man either, he briefly caused a red flag in the second half of the session when he lost some parts on the track. With P19 in his pocket, De Vries will now prepare for qualifying at Albert Park.

De Vries raised a red flag





View all rankings of 2023 here





View the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here





