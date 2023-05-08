Max Verstappen has won the Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who is first in the Formula 1 championship, was faster than his teammate Sergio Pérez. Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso was third.

Verstappen’s win, who has already won a Grand Prix twice this season, was extra good because he started from ninth place after a disappointing qualifying. After moving into second place within fifteen laps, a battle with Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez followed.

After a late tire change, Verstappen was able to overtake Pérez and win the race, giving Red Bull both the number one and number two in a Grand Prix for the fourth time this season. Verstappen and Pérez are also first and second in the championship, with the Dutchman ahead of the Mexican by 14 points.

Nyck de Vries, the other Dutchman during the Grand Prix, did not score any points: he finished in 18th place.