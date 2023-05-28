Max Verstappen won the Monaco grand prix for the second time on Sunday. He stayed ahead of the Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and the Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and thus strengthens his lead in the Formula 1 standings.

The 25-year-old Verstappen started on pole position and continued to lead from the start to the end of the race in his hometown of Monaco. Because his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez was unable to score any points, Verstappen increased his lead from 14 to 39 points. The Mexican is second in the standings, but started in last place due to a crash during qualifying.

In total, Verstappen has already won four of the six grands prix this season. The Dutchman Nyck de Vries finished twelfth, also the place where he started, and was therefore unable to score any points.