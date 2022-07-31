Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix and is shaping up to be a two-time champion

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The distance between the Dutchman and Leclerc in the World Cup standings is increasingly overwhelming.
July 31, 2022, 09:45 AM
In a vibrant day of Formula 1, Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, who started in tenth position, managed to finish first after suffering a spin and masterfully overtaking Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
With this race, the distance between Verstappen and Leclerc, who entered sixth, is more overwhelming.
