Max Verstappen wins the French Grand Prix

Max Verstappen with her Red Bull wins the French F1 GP and further stretches on Charles Leclerc, who left the scene due to a mistake after 19 daysi of the race he was conducting. Out the red of the Monegasque Verstappen took the lead and never left him, keeping the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton to the 300th GP, and George Russell, who in the final mocked the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, fourth. Great race of the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who started from 19th position recovered up to third position and then finished fifth with the fastest lap.

In sixth position we place theFernando Alonso’s Alpine that precedes Lando Norris’ McLaren and the other Alpine of his teammate Esteban Ocon. Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin closed the top ten. For Verstappen is the seventh win this year, the 27th in his career and equals Jackie Stewart in 8th place of all time.

Leclerc’s disappointment

“No reliability issues. There was a problem after I went to the wall with the reverse gear not working, but it is a detail. I cannot make these mistakes. I have reached a high level since the beginning of the year, perhaps the highest of my career, but I cannot make these mistakes. I can’t, even if we do the math at the end of the year. There is no excuse for today. If I was pushing? Yes, but we all did it. Important shot for the title race? Yup”. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc told Sky after he left the stage in the French GP when he was in command.

