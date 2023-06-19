Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix and increases his reign in Formula 1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman finds no rival.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull), in a new demonstration of his power, won the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this Sundayahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).
Verstappen, unrivaled in Formula 1
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished fifth, just behind his teammate, the Monegasque charles leclerc; while the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – who, like the previous ones, improved six places from the start of the test – finished in sixth position in a test in which he set the fastest lap.
Verstappen now leads with 195 points69 more than ‘Checo’ and with 78 over the again masterful Alonso, in a second youth one month after turning 42 and who is third in a championship he won in 2005 and 2006.
Thai Alex Albon (Williams) finished seventh, one place ahead of Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine).
Canadian Lance Stroll, Alonso’s new teammate at Aston Martin, and Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who finished ninth and tenth in Montreal, also entered the points.
The next race, the Austrian Grand Prix, will be held on July 2 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria).
SPORTS
*With EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Max #Verstappen #wins #Canadian #Grand #Prix #increases #reign #Formula
Leave a Reply