Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix and increases his reign in Formula 1

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), in a new demonstration of his power, won the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this Sundayahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Verstappen, unrivaled in Formula 1

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished fifth, just behind his teammate, the Monegasque charles leclerc; while the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – who, like the previous ones, improved six places from the start of the test – finished in sixth position in a test in which he set the fastest lap.

Verstappen now leads with 195 points69 more than ‘Checo’ and with 78 over the again masterful Alonso, in a second youth one month after turning 42 and who is third in a championship he won in 2005 and 2006.

Thai Alex Albon (Williams) finished seventh, one place ahead of Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Canadian Lance Stroll, Alonso’s new teammate at Aston Martin, and Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who finished ninth and tenth in Montreal, also entered the points.

The next race, the Austrian Grand Prix, will be held on July 2 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria).

SPORTS

*With EFE

More news