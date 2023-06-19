Monday, June 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix and increases his reign in Formula 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix and increases his reign in Formula 1


close

max verstappen

Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman finds no rival.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), in a new demonstration of his power, won the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix this Sundayahead of the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

See also  F1 | Alfa Romeo: on the C43 there is a small spider full of sensors

Verstappen, unrivaled in Formula 1

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished fifth, just behind his teammate, the Monegasque charles leclerc; while the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – who, like the previous ones, improved six places from the start of the test – finished in sixth position in a test in which he set the fastest lap.

Verstappen now leads with 195 points69 more than ‘Checo’ and with 78 over the again masterful Alonso, in a second youth one month after turning 42 and who is third in a championship he won in 2005 and 2006.

Thai Alex Albon (Williams) finished seventh, one place ahead of Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Canadian Lance Stroll, Alonso’s new teammate at Aston Martin, and Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), who finished ninth and tenth in Montreal, also entered the points.
The next race, the Austrian Grand Prix, will be held on July 2 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria).

See also  Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Austrian Grand Prix

SPORTS
*With EFE

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Max #Verstappen #wins #Canadian #Grand #Prix #increases #reign #Formula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
IndyCar, Palou goes wild again at Elkhart Lake: third success and escape in the standings

IndyCar, Palou goes wild again at Elkhart Lake: third success and escape in the standings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result