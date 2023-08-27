the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull)untouchable this season, won his ninth consecutive race at Zandvoort this Sunday, under very complex weather conditions in a F1 Dutch Grand Prix in which Fernando Alonso finished in second position.

With his victory, the Dutchman thus equaled the number of consecutive victories set by the German Sebastian Vettel in 2013 when he was also driving for Red Bull. The current double world champion increases his advantage at the head of the World Cup over his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez, fourth this Sunday.

Very easy?

After 13 Grands Prix out of 22 disputed, he has 339 points to Pérez’s 201.

“Things were not easy today with the weather. We had the right strategy with our pit stops,” Verstappen declared to the cheers of an audience devoted to his cause.

“The pressure is still constant to win and we always want to win,” he continued, with the opportunity next Sunday in Monza to beat Vettel’s record.

To the ‘pole position’ achieved on Saturday and the victory on Sunday, he could not add the fastest lap on the track, which was Alonso (Aston Martin), second classified.

“Today the car was flying,” acknowledged the Spaniard, who at 42 is living a second youth at Aston Martin and occupies third position in the drivers’ championship, behind the Red Bull duo.

The Spaniard, who started fifth, overtook Alexander Albon (Williams) and George Russell (Mercedes) on the first lap, and soon after also surprised Lando Norris (McLaren).

