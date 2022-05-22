The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the last world champion, took the lead in the Formula 1 World Championship by winning the Spanish Grand Prix on Sundaywhich was held at the Montmeló circuit, on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​where Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) withdrew -shortly before the halfway mark, due to a problem in the power unit.

Verstappen, 24, scored his fourth win of the season topping a Red Bull ‘double’ -leader of both championships- completed by the Mexican Sergio Pérez, who signed his eighteenth podium in F1 by finishing second in a race in which he signed the fastest lap; and that the Englishman George Russell (Mercedes) finished third.

The seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was fifth in the hot Montmeló race, that most completed three stops.

Beat Leclerc

His former Finnish partner Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) was sixth at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which registered a full house this Sunday.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) was seventh; and the English Lando Norris (McLaren) finished eighth a race in which he also entered the points, finishing tenth -behind the great Asturian driver- the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri).

Verstappen now leads the World Cup with 110 points, six more than Leclerc; and with 25 on ‘Checo’, who remains third overall.

Sainz maintained fifth place, which he now occupies with 65 points; and Alonso, who advanced one position, is fifteenth, with four units.

Red Bull also took the lead in the Constructors’ World Championship, which leads with 195 points, 26 more than Ferrari.

The next race, the Monaco Grand Prix, It will be played next weekend in the streets of the principality of the Côte d’Azur.

EFE