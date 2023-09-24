Full in the land of the rising sun: Red-Bull won a second consecutive constructors’ title in the World Championship Formula 1 this Sunday at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix won by its driver Max Verstappenundisputed leader of the drivers’ World Championship and on the verge of a third title.

The double world champion won against the McLaren of the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri, thus winning their 13th GP of the season on the Suzuka track.

“It’s an incredible weekend and it’s great to win here (…) but the most important thing was to win the constructors’ championship,” Verstappen said upon arrival. “We’re having an incredible year and I’m so proud of everyone,” he added.

On the legendary Suzuka circuit, bathed in the sun, the Austrian team had a new match point after Singapore to win the sixth title in its history. To achieve this, they had to surpass Mercedes by at least one point at the finish line and not be surpassed by Ferrari by more than 23 points. Challenge accomplished because the ‘Silver Arrows’ of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished 5th and 7th, and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz 4th and 6th. Mercedes maintains its second place in the Constructors’ World Championship ahead of the Scuderia, 3rd with just 20 points.

“In a word, (this season) is incredible”, declared Red Bull skipper Christian Horner. “For the team to do better than we’re doing, I think it’s almost impossible,” he added.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen (C) celebrates on the podium alongside second-placed British McLaren driver Lando Norris (L) and third-placed Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (R).

Champion next Saturday?

Red Bull also made sure to win a new drivers’ title this season, because veteran former world champions Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Hamilton – two of the four drivers with mathematical options to win the title before the Japanese race – were already left without no option for the world crown.

Thus, only Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Pérez remain, who is 177 points behind the Dutchman, current double world champion.

In Qatar, the next stage of the season, from October 6 to 8, Verstappen could be proclaimed champion from Saturday at the end of the sprint race, the fourth of the season.

In front of nearly 100,000 spectators, the Dutchman started this Sunday in Suzuka in pole position and led the race from start to finish, marked by several accidents at the start..

Pérez leaves… and returns

At first Verstappen was almost surprised by Piastri, second on the grid, and Norris, third. But behind several drivers collided, among them Sergio Pérez, forced to go through the pits to fix his car after colliding with Hamilton’s Mercedes. Since then everything got worse for the Mexican. Hit by the Haas of Dane Kevin Magnussen, in the end he had to throw in the towel in the first third of the race. In a very unusual procedure, Pérez returned to the track on the 40th lap (of 53) to clear a 5-second penalty received after being blamed for the collision with Magnussen. He then he went back to the garage.

This decision is due to the regulations that establish that if a sanction is not fulfilled, the driver can receive a penalty on the grid of the next race. “It was a disastrous weekend,” lamented Pérez. “It all started (…) with a very bad start (…) we also suffered a lot of damage to the car, which made things much more difficult for us.”

The Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr were eighth and sixth, respectively, at the finish line. Sainz’s Ferrari teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, was fourth.

