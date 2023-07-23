Sunday, July 23, 2023
Max Verstappen wins in Hungary and is the leader of Formula 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Max Verstappen wins in Hungary and is the leader of Formula 1

max verstappen

Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen.

Landon Norris finished second in the competition.

the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull) further strengthened its lead in the World Cup Formula 1 by winning this Sunday the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh of the year, which was held at the Hungaroring, the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest; where his partner, the Mexican Sergio Perez, finished third.

Verstappen, 25, signed his ninth victory of the season, the forty-fourth in F1, by winning ahead of the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren) -who repeated second place at Silverstone (Great Britain) two weeks ago- and ‘Checo’, who started ninth and moved up six places to finish third.
A mark

With this victory for the Dutch star, Red Bull broke the all-time record for consecutive wins for McLaren, which in 1988 won the first eleven of that year.

The Austrian team scored the first eleven of this and added the one from the last race last year, which was also won by ‘Mad Max’.

The seven-time English champion, who had started from pole position, finished fourth, one place ahead of the other McLaren, the Australian’s Oscar Piastri.
