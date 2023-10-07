Needing to add just three points, the Dutchman arrived at the sprint race in position three, after being penalized for violating the track limits in the Grand Prix that takes place in Qatar, but this was not an impediment for Verstappen to achieve his triple crown in the highest category of world motorsport.

The dominance of the Red Bull team in recent years has had an undisputed protagonist: Max Verstappen.

Its main driver has been classified by many as one of the best in recent times; and although his competitive form on and off the tracks has generated controversies, there is no doubt that, currently, he is the winningest in Formula 1.

Despite running on a complicated track due to the sand and its sectors with laps that were difficult to control, Max managed to overcome the difficulties of the penalty in the sprint classification and carry out a race very much in his style, with determination and character.

“I want to thank everyone who has made this possible. It’s incredible what we have achieved. Thank you all for this car, for the work, to those who are in the workshops…” Max expressed excitedly over his car radio.

At the start, Piastri and Russell performed perfect maneuvers to place themselves in the first two positions, while Max lost two positions, at the same time that the safety car appeared for Liam Lawson’s departure from the track. Minutes later and without the fifth lap having passed, the yellow flag appeared again for an incident with Logan Sargeant.

On laps nine and 10, the world champion regained his position after overtaking the Ferraris, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. One lap later, while Nico Hülkenberg and Esteban Occon were fighting for position, they hit Sergio Pérez, also from Red Bull and who could be the only driver to prevent Max from winning the title, leaving him out of the race.

In this way and with 6 laps remaining, Max Verstappen’s third consecutive title is confirmed, placing him in the history of world motorsport and his team. Let us remember that the greatest exponent of Red Bull is Sebastián Vettel with four championships won between 2010 and 2013.

“I feel fantastic, very proud of the work my team has done. I have really enjoyed this championship and I want to thank all the people who supported me. I tried to catch Oscar to win this race, but he did really well. “I’m enjoying this moment.” were the words of the three-time Formula 1 champion, once he arrived at the press area.

Oscar Piastri was the protagonist and winner of the sprint race, while Verstappen took second position in a day of competition full of emotions and novelties.

The Red Bull team and its driver 1 celebrated a year of almost perfect strategies and movements with figures that are difficult to believe: 30 pole positions won, 14 victories in 16 races and 48 races won, with still six circuits left to finish this season.