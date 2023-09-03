the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), prominent leader of the Formula 1 World Cupwon this Sunday the Italian Grand PrixMonza, where, by achieving his tenth victory in a row, he broke the all-time record of the four-time German champion Sebastian Vettel -which in 2013 won nine consecutive times, also for the Austrian team-; in a race that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who started from pole position, finished third and signed his sixteenth podium in the premier class.

Verstappen, 25, signed his forty-seventh victory in F1, the twelfth of the year, leading another ‘double’ for Red Bull, ahead of his partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, second in the World Cup and who signed his thirty-fourth podium in the premier class by crossing the finish line just ahead of Sainz -chosen ‘Rider of the day’-, who achieved his first ‘cajon’ of the year after putting together a great performance in a race in which he ended up defending himself from the attacks of his partner, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, fourth this Sunday.

What happened

The other Spaniard, the Asturian double world champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), finished ninth in the Lombard temple of speed; where he retained third place in the World Cup.

The two Mercedes, those of the English George Russell and Lewis Hamilton -seven times world champion- finished fifth and sixth; one place ahead of Thai Alex Albon, who completed another great race to finish seventh in a Williams.

Eighth was another Englishman, Lando Norris of McLaren; and the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) captured the last point at stake, finishing tenth.

Verstappen now leads the World Cup with 364 points, 145 more than ‘Checo’, while Alonso is third, with 170: six more than Hamilton.

Sainz remains fifth in the tournament, now with six points more than his Monegasque teammate (117-111).

The next race, the Singapore Grand Prix, will be held at the Marina Bay street circuit on September 17.

