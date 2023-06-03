Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship, will start first this Sunday, ahead of the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in the Spanish Grand Prixthe seventh of the Formula One World Championship, which is held at the Montmeló circuit (Barcelona).

Verstappen, in the ‘pole’

Verstappen, 25, signed his twenty-fourth pole position in the premier class this Saturday by covering the 4,675 meters of the Barcelona track in one minute, twelve seconds and 272 thousandths, 463 less than Sainz.

The Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren) will start third this Sunday, in a race that the other Spaniard, the double world champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will face from ninth place; and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull); eliminated in Q2, from eleventh.

“I needed this result,” said Sainz, 28 years old and sixth in the World Cup, as soon as he got out of the car.

“I gave it my all, I didn’t leave anything on the table and I felt very good at all times,” he added.

“Second was the most I could hope for today. Now I’ll focus on going for the podium tomorrow”said Sainz, who will start from the front row next to the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Cup and who surpassed him by 463 thousandths.

Verstappen achieves his first pole position in the #SpanishGP, Sainz for the first time on the front line at home. McLaren surprises with double Q3, Hamilton will probably advance, Gasly has pending investigations. Alonso with floor damage from Q1. Checo’s mistake leaves him out of Q3. #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZkcUUPuO4Q — Diego Mejia (@diegofmejia) June 3, 2023

