Max Verstappen will start first at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who aspires to achieve a third title in a row, will start from pole position this Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the F1 World Cup, which takes place at the Sakhir circuit, where his Mexican teammate Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez will start with him from the front row; and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will do it from fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Verstappen, the favorite

Photo: Rodrigo Arangua. AFP

Verstappen, 25, achieved the twenty-second ‘pole’ of his career in Formula One, by covering the 5,412 meters of the circuit on the outskirts of Manama in one minute, 30 seconds and 282 thousandths, 221 less than his partner, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, who will start with him from the front row.

The Ferraris took the second row. The Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who stayed at 262 thousandths of a second, will start third, with Sainz -446 behind Verstappen- next to him; while the Asturian double world champion, six tenths behind ‘Mad Max’, will face his first race as an Aston Martin driver from fifth place on the grid.

EFE

More news