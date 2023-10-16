In addition to racing and sim racing, Max wants to start another hobby: collecting racing cars.

When mere mortals build up a car collection, it’s usually model cars or LEGO cars. And that is already a fairly expensive hobby for many. That’s why it’s hard to imagine that there are people who collect Ferraris or Porsches as a hobby.

Can it get any crazier? Yes, you can also collect Formula 1 cars. There are always a few hundred of limited Porsches or Ferraris made, but Formula 1 cars are of a completely different level in terms of exclusivity.

Someone who wants to build a collection of these is none other than Max Verstappen. If anyone has the resources and connections to put together an F1 collection, it is a three-time world champion.

Max wants to have all the cars in which he became champion in his collection, he told the Italian newspaper Sports week. There are already three, but this number can of course increase.

However, the collector’s item that Verstappen dreams of is a Ferrari, the F2004 to be precise Michael Schumacher. With this car Schumi won his seventh and last world title.

A sallaint detail: Sebastian Vettel would also really like to add this car to his collection. He revealed this during the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in June. So if this car is auctioned, it will be Verstappen and Vettel who will bid against each other.

However, Verstappen does not want an auction and wait and uses the interview to make an appeal to Ferrari boss John Elkann. “I hope he reads this interview and will give me a call,” said Verstappen.

Apart from the fact that the Ferrari F2004 is a legendary Formula 1 car, it may also play a role that Max personally has warm memories of ‘Uncle Michael’. As you may already know, the Verstappen family and the Schumacher family were good friends and often went on holiday together.

This article Max Verstappen wants to start his own collection of F1 cars first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #start #collection #cars