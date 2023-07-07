It would not only be better in terms of sound if Formula 1 started using V8 engines again. Racing cars with an eight-cylinder also drive a lot nicer. At least that’s what Max Verstappen says. He seems to have something with the F1. If it were up to the reigning (and probably upcoming) world champion, the electric motor parts will make way for two extra cylinders.

“I would absolutely get rid of those hybrid engines,” says the Red Bull driver Motorsport.com. Verstappen does not immediately say what it should be, but he then does not stop talking about the eight-cylinder: “Every time I get back into an F1 car with a V8 engine, I am amazed at how smoothly that engine actually runs .’

Max Verstappen really only sees one drawback to driving a V8: “In terms of top speed, those cars are a lot slower than what we have now, but if you look at the pickuppoint of the engine, the torque and just the whole transfer of power, then those engines are finer than what we have now.’ We wholeheartedly agree with him, of course.

But can F1 go back to racing with a V8?

Max Verstappen will have to wait until after 2026 before he can race in a V8. The 2026 regulations state that teams must use 1.6-litre V6 engines. But nothing has been decided for after 2026, so who knows. The Dutch driver’s contract runs until 2028, but he has already stated several times that an extension is not a certainty. Two years in a V8 and then to Le Mans, Max?