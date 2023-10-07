The Dutch pilot Max Verstappen (Red Bull) managed to win the title this Saturday Formula 1 2023, after the sprint test of Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen needed to finish in the top six places in this competition to win his third world championship crown and he achieved it.

Perez out

On Friday, Verstappen, who has just turned 26, covered the 5,419 meters of the newly paved track on the outskirts of Doha, where it is very hot and there is considerable wind, in one minute, 27 seconds and 428 thousandths, 334 less than Sainz and 481 over his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc; who turned one more turn than the Dutchman and who, like him, set their best time with the soft tire.

Halfway through this Saturday’s competition, a crash took out Sergio PerezVerstappen’s partner, so the Dutchman was crowned champion.

Among the great

The Dutchman enters the select club of three-time champions, which includes, among others, two myths like the Austrian Niki Lauda and the Brazilian Ayrton sennaand is four away from the historical record shared by English Lewis Hamilton and the german Michael Schumacher.

With three titles they are, along with Verstappen, the Australian Jack Brabhamthe Scot Jackie Stewart, the Austrian Niki Lauda and the Brazilians Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet. With four are the French Alain Prost and the german Sebastian Vettel.

Above these, the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, who won five titles in the fifties. And at the top, Sir Lewis and the ‘Kaiser’, crowned seven times in the premier motor category.

His third title, expected for weeks, rewards the almost perfect season of the Dutchman, who has won 13 of the 16 races contested, including a series of ten consecutive victories.

Excluding the Singapore street circuit, where he finished fifth in mid-September, Verstappen has always finished in one of the top two positions. He achieves his third crown with six races remaining, equaling the mark of German legend Michael Schumacher in 2002.

The Red Bull driver, who had already offered the constructors’ title to his team in Japan two weeks ago, perfectly exploited the superiority of his RB19 car, making almost no mistakes.

Verstappen, who achieved the record for consecutive victories (10) in F1 at the beginning of September in Monza, On the land of Ferrari, he will have to break several records in the coming weeks, including the highest number of points registered in a season or the greatest difference with the first pursuer.

