Sixteen. Briton Lewis Hamilton had to stay ahead of his major competitor Max Verstappen at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. A safety car that entered the track and a smart tactical move by Red Bull Racing – a tire change – followed by a successful catch-up race by Verstappen on the last lap turned out to be too powerful for Hamilton. For example, Verstappen won a race that he could no longer win and he became the first Dutch world champion ever in Formula 1 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Insane”, that is how father Jos Verstappen described the bizarre denouement of the Formula 1 season at Ziggo Sport. “I didn’t expect it anymore. It just seemed to hold up, even when they initially decided to remove the laggards during that safety car period [tussen Hamilton en Verstappen] can’t get it out for a reboot. When that was reversed, we finally got lucky. There was the chance to start the race again and you know: if Max gets a chance, he goes for it.”

The world champion himself spoke of “a bit of a frustrating race” in which he had to fight all the time. “Everything went a bit wrong for that last lap. That everything does come together in the last lap, you could not have written such a scenario better”, said Max Verstappen. The atmosphere after the race, with thousands of Dutch fans in the stands of the circuit, Verstappen described as “a madhouse”. “You hope they play your national anthem the moment you’re on stage. The feeling when you hear that is indescribable.”

Equal number of points

Verstappen and Hamilton had started the last race of this year with an equal number of points on Sunday. The Red Bull driver had a lead in the battle for the world title for most of the season, but Hamilton had closed the gap with three consecutive wins. “A miracle”, Verstappen called the way in which he conquered the world title, because Hamilton seemed to be on his way to his fifth world title in a row in Abu Dhabi for a long time. “But sometimes miracles happen,” said Verstappen.

With his victory in Abu Dhabi, the tenth grand prix that Verstappen won this year – and with it the world title – Verstappen single-handedly put an end to the longstanding dominance of Mercedes in Formula 1. Since 2014, the German racing stable has claimed all world titles.

And that title, in the premier class of motorsport, is the highest achievable, Verstappen emphasized after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “That world title has always been my goal. Anything added now is a bonus.” When his dream came true, he let the emotions run wild. Once out of his car, he couldn’t hold back the tears. He was already “pretty emotional” before that, while driving out. “You couldn’t see it through that helmet visor, but believe me, I had a hard time.”

A beautiful picture also formed the moment when Verstappen hugged his father Jos on the circuit – the most important pillar and supervisor in his career. “For years we have traveled the world together for that one goal,” said Verstappen. “It is unbelievable to stand here and hear that you are world champion. This is also very special for my father and it is also special that my friends and family are there to experience it all.”

This Formula 1 season, and its nerve-wracking denouement, will go down in Formula 1 history as one of the most sensational. “An incredible season,” said Verstappen himself. He had especially enjoyed the battles with Lewis Hamilton. “It was sometimes on the edge and we had our issues, but we pushed each other to go to the extreme.”

Compliments

Also in the final race, where Verstappen had to squeeze everything out in the last lap to pass his big rival. One of the Dutch in the stands who witnessed this was former football player Clarence Seedorf. He had enjoyed the denouement. “Max deserved it. He believed in it to the very end. When you get the chance, grab it. He did. Real compliments,” said Seedorf. He said about the luck with the safety car. “The fact that he takes the chance afterwards says a lot about what he is like as an athlete and also about his mentality.”

According to Seedorf, the world title can mean a lot for motorsport in the Netherlands, “It is a popular sport. The sport is only growing. Who knows what the next few years will bring. It has been a tough year for Verstappen. This is his first championship. It’s going to be a different world for him now.”

According to kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, a friend of Verstappen who was also in the stands, “we could not have written this scenario”. A historic moment, according to Verhoeven. “I am very proud of him. I am also super busy with training and it is always difficult to combine the agendas, but if your buddy can become a champion, I want to be there to support him. And he just did it.”