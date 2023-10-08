Max Verstappen wanted to celebrate his third Formula 1 World Championship title with a victory and he achieved it. The Red Bull team driver dominated from start to finish in the Qatar Grand Prix and took victory number 14 this year, and is going for his record of 15 wins in a single season.

Max Verstappen, who was proclaimed F1 world champion for the third consecutive time on Saturday, He was the great favorite to win at the Lusail circuit in a race complicated by the last minute changes of the FIA ​​and the high temperatures experienced in Qatar.

The world champion took advantage of the bad start of the Mercedes team, which suffered the retirement of the British Lewis Hamilton and the fall in George Russell’s career to consolidate himself in first position.

Besides, He set the fastest lap and was ahead of the two McLarens, that of the Australian Oscar Piastri, who finished second this Sunday after scoring the sprint on Saturday; and that of the Englishman Lando Norris; who also got on the podium.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) finished ninth, but, after a third penalty for exceeding the track limits announced right at the end, he lost one place and was classified tenth.

In a very tough race, marked by strong heat and high humidity, the Englishman George Russell (Mercedes) was fourth, ahead of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the Asturian double world champion. The Frenchman Esteban Ocon (Alpine) finished seventh, ahead of the Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and the Chinese Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), who, thanks to ‘Checo”s third penalty, rose one place and finished ninth.

Verstappen, with the title already decided, He now leads with 433 points, 209 more than his Mexican teammate. The Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), retired after colliding with Russell in the first corner, is third; with 194, eleven more than Alonso. And despite not having started this Sunday, Sainz remains fifth overall, with 153 units, thirty less than his compatriot. The next race, the United States Grand Prix, will be held on the 22nd at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (Texas).

