Max Verstappen has become an expensive international superstar.

From successful go-kart boy to multiple world champion Formula 1. A sticker on your helmet from the local greengrocer does not fit that. Or, to pull it a little more to reality. Even advertising for Jumbo is too ambitious.

Max Verstappen is a superstar. And using the F1 driver as an advertising column comes with a hefty price tag. So spicy that Dutch sponsors can no longer work with Max. From next season, Jumbo’s name will no longer be found on the driver’s helmet. What will soon be left are big international names.

Since this year, Max has been the face of Heineken to promote non-alcoholic beer. Game giant EA Sports is also connected to the Dutchman. Rowin Bouwmeester, sports marketer at SportsGen, says to the AD that Max may have transcended the Netherlands. He needs it from the world stage. International billion-dollar companies have tens of millions of euros in sponsorship money ready. Such an investment in one athlete would be too large for many Dutch companies.

This week Max received the SponsorRing. A prize for the most popular brand ambassador in the Dutch sports world. There is a huge brand value attached to the current F1 world champion. Although Verstappen does not mince words in sport, he is not controversial about political matters, for example. Verstappen knows very well how to play in good weather to keep sponsors happy. Achieving successes, laughing, especially don’t say crazy things and companies love you.

Max Verstappen has a salary of about 40 million euros at Red Bull Racing. You can safely assume that the Dutchman will rake in much more with the oh so important sponsorship money. How much is always the question, strict contracts ensure that details like this hardly come out.

