formula 1 It starts its 73rd championship of the post-war era because previously there were competitions, basically European ones called Grand Prix of each nationality, but not an institutionalized and continuous tournament like the current one that began in 1950.

From there, of the 73 titles in dispute, 34 were won by different drivers and this indicates that there are a large number of repeaters in the statistics and several with a juicy flow of the largest trophy to their credit.

Only between Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Juan Manuel Fangio they have 19 awards which shows that the cast is selfish. And even more so if we calibrate that of the 772 drivers who have run the 1,079 Grands Prix until the end of 2022, the annals show that only 113 of them have been able to win a race and that a few have achieved an impressive harvest.

Between Hamilton (103), Schumacher (91) and Sebastián Vettel (53) they have claimed 247 victories, almost a quarter of the Sunday booty.

With seven wins, Juan Pablo Montoya is ranked 40th in the list of most winners. Very honorable position and proportion.

If we talk about the teams, the investigation is no less compressed: Ferrari has had 241 victories, against 183 for McLaren and 124 for Mercedes, explainable not only by its superiority at certain times, but also because it is the only team that has competed in all the world championships since 1950.

a matter of cycles

This comes up with this new championship to mention that, despite the plurality of the mechanical and human circus, there have always been cycles of individual supremacy that necessarily include machinery.

Landing on the latter, since 1994 when Schumacher he achieved his first title to date, we only know, in addition to this driver, the names of Vettel with a string of 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), that of Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) and the two recent Max Verstappen.



But Hamilton, a phenomenon for his talent, his extravagances, his determined effort to promote racial equality or the jewels embedded in the most visible places, has not won for two years and in the last one he went blank with individual victories.

It is appropriate to say that he should have eight cups instead of seven, had it not been for the painful episode that the race director staged in the 2021 final in Abu Dhabi, with a wrong and illegal decision that led to Max Verstappen’s first title, followed by a repeat last year with crushing dominance.

Was it the beginning of the end for the Hamilton era? Are we at the start of the reign of the young Dutchman, who started in F-1 at the age of 17 —the youngest in history to ride one of these monsters and today is barely 25, with two titles on board— and not Could I drive to the circuits because I didn’t have a driving license yet, but I did have an F1 super driver’s license?

Neither of the two processes can be defined because technical changes today go far beyond the abilities of the pilots. For the sample a button with Fernando Alonso, whose conditions continue to be superlative despite his age, 42 years old, of which he has been active in 22 world championships that have earned him the green flag on 355 occasions and, although he has driven Renault and McLaren in two different cycles, Minardi and FerrariHe only won 32 very well-placed races because in total he won the championship twice, 2005 and 2006 with Renault.

Today, it is emerging as a great protagonist thanks to the benefits and progress of the Aston Martin in whose chair he replaced Vettel and who has bolted to his back the same Mercedes Benz machinery used by Russell and Hamilton in whose chassis the horses do not have the same speed firsthand.

Ever Montoya He told me that in F-1 any of the 20 drivers can win, given the perfect technical and circumstantial conditions.

Let’s remember that Pierre Gasly won the 2020 Monza race in the modest Alpha Tauri and Esteban O got on the podium in Hungary in 2021 in a dull Renault, except that day, bathed in rain and accidents.

When they started what would later be their afternoon of glory, nobody gave a euro, not a pound, not a dollar, not even a peso for that result, but technology has changed a lot and is very dominant, to the point that the proportion of The influence of the car on the results is very differential, an example of which is the calamitous year 2022 of Hamilton and Mercedes, who went from the top to rubbing the tires many times, fighting for positions in the middle of the pack. And of whose weaknesses it does not seem cured, to such an extent that it is rumored that Mercedes would have a third version of its controversial car in the middle of the season. Simultaneously, the Verstappen’s Red Bull was uncatchable barring a few Ferrari scratches until the middle of the year, which could have been more painful if the Italian team had a more cunning and refined team of strategists.

The strategy, key

Now strategy is another vital factor, to such an extent that this issue can be handled by groups of engineers and analysts totaling 70 people who must make decisions in seconds, evaluating their own options and those of other cars and teams.

Today, the wind tunnel where the cars dynamically face the transparent enemy, but with very theoretical parameters —because in the end the computers say what the programs have written— is a key player in the performance of a single-seater and if someone makes a mistake they can spend months or years while they find the remedy since many times these new shapes and fins imply making another car, which in an environment of controlled costs is almost impractical.

In addition, due to the production times, taking into account that the cars that rotated today began to be made from mid-2022. A badly born car in the laboratory hardly becomes a winning beast at the point of patching.

For the sample this data: Red Bull won four consecutive titles with Vettel, but Mercedes arrived and put him in the background for seven years! and now the roles could be reversed.

There was a change of sports directors in Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Williams, but they are transfers that will influence the operation and strategy more than the single-seaters, since these were already made when the new jerseys arrived.

Red Bull has the clearest favoritism that gravitates around Verstappen, even if the Mexican Pérez is his first rival. Ferrari continues to blow bubbles between the past and a future that is coming faster than cars. Mercedes starts less than expected and the unexpected outsider is Aston Martin with Alonso at the helm.

Today’s race will unravel realities and quench some assumptions that will sustain interest through the year, which may mark the end of the era. hamilton whose retirement has been a ball of rumors for some time and, without a doubt, if someone has the throne waiting it is Verstappen, knowing that for two years he has enjoyed that chair with no rivals in sight.

Two appointments to close: no one who prevails in the first race has been the champion at the end of the year. And of frank williams: “The easiest element to change in a Formula 1 is the driver.”

Out there this tournament could mark another cycle for history with new artists, read the same Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Sáinz or Piastri, among the most tuned in by analysts, to push the forty-year-olds, who are not necessarily slow or more cautious, but they do already have the buttocks of their overalls too shiny.

