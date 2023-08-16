Good news for Verstappen fans who don’t have a Viaplay subscription. Max Verstappen is coming to PowNed!

Since 2022, Viaplay has been the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in the Netherlands, to the joy/sadness (cross out what applies to you) of many. Since 2023, the Swedish club has also been an official partner of our now national hero Max Verstappen.

That includes exclusive content! For example, the streaming service made the two-part documentary Verstappen-Lion Unleashed and the triptych Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion.

Max Verstappen to PowNed

Now that all diehard fans have all had the chance to watch the documentaries on the streaming service, the exclusivity is gone and PowNed is allowed to broadcast the documentaries on the public network. tvguide.nl.

Verstappen-Lion Unleashed

It’s your turn first Verstappen-Lion Unleashed. On Thursday 24 and Friday 25 August, PowNed will broadcast this two-part documentary on NPO1 at 5.20 pm.

In this documentary, Max Verstappen, together with dad Jos Verstappen and manager Raymond Vermeulen, looks back on the exciting 2021 season and his world championship.

In the second part, David Coulthard also joins us to look back on the 2022 season where Max won his second world title.

Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion

PowNed broadcasts this three-part documentary weekly on NPO3 from Monday 18 September at 9.12 pm. At this very precise time, Max and his family look back on his childhood, upbringing and the basis for the success that our crowd favorite now enjoys in the premier class of racing.

Max was born into a racing family. Expectations have always been high. In his youth there was both sacrifice and unconditional love and that foundation has prepared him for the champion he is today.

As a viewer, the documentary takes you into his life, travels, photo shoots, preparatory talks and of course the races.

NPO Start

After broadcasting on public broadcasting, the documentaries will not only be streamable on Viaplay, but also on NPO Start. Our public favorite will therefore also be publicly accessible!

This article Max Verstappen to PowNed first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #PowNed