Max Verstappen, Grand Chelem poker

Qatar did not give Max Verstappen only the third world title. During the Lusail weekend the Dutchman led all the laps of the Grand Prix, after scoring pole position, fastest lap and final victory: he therefore took home a Grand Chelem, the second of a season in which Super Max bullied the competition. Previously, Verstappen had hit the perfect weekend at the Red Bull Ring (2021), Imola (2022) and Montmeló (2023).

In Lusail, Super Max just became the youngest driver in history to do so poker in Grand Chelem, beating the record held by Sebastian Vettel. Verstappen did it 26 years and 14 dayswhile the German was 26 years, three months and 12 days when he triumphed in Yeongam, in the last Grand Prix hosted by South Korea. Curiously, the two records are almost ten years apart from each other: Vettel achieved it on the 6th October 2013, Verstappen last October 8th.

Clark is still far away

In the all-time ranking, the three-time world champion is now in fifth place, sharing with Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell and Vettel himself. The next objective is to reach the “podium zone” that sees Alberto Ascari and Michael Schumacher cohabiting (five). Jim Clark leads the standings with eight Grand Chelems, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who has six. Obviously, the high number of races is an important factor. Just as other factors that favor the riders of the past weigh in: if we take as a parameter the number of GPs used to reach four Grand Chelems, we note that Clark succeeded in 32 races, Ascari even in 19. Figures that are absolutely unattainable now. Stewart’s 85 are also impressive, approaching the modern era we have more “human” numbers, such as Senna’s 106, Vettel’s 117 and Mansell’s 174. It took Verstappen 180 races to make poker, curiously Hamilton and Schumacher are both at 195.

Record in laps in the lead

In Qatar Verstappen also became the driver with the most laps led in a single season: 769, beating Vettel’s 739 in 2011. Super Max has plenty of time to improve his score and set a seemingly insurmountable bar in the future, considering how the number of races is already very high (to the limit of the possibilities of the drivers and teams) and that the package between the Dutchman and the RB19 is one of the most dominant in history.