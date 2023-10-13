One day maybe he will get tired of F1. But he will never get tired of running. Racing has been part of his DNA since birth. Max Verstappen grew up on bread and motors. His father Jos, a former F1 driver who raced for Benetton with Michael Schumacher, was waiting for him outside the school gates to take him for a ride on the Genk track every week. And when it rained it was an opportunity to learn the perfect trajectories, like Ayrton Senna. Together they traveled tens of thousands of kilometers in a van, with the music of Elvis Presley and Tom Jones in the background, traveling from Holland to Italy to allow Max to compete as a boy with the best kart drivers. So he became a Phenomenon.