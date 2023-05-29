Max Verstappen he was born the September 30, 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium, he is currently the strongest driver of Formula 1. His mother is of Belgian descent, while his father, Jos Verstappen, is a Dutch former Formula 1 driver. From a young age, Max grew up in the motor racing environment, following in his father’s footsteps. Currently the Red Bull driver is the absolute ruler of the Formula 1 season and Reigning world champion. His race number is the 33but in 2022 It is in the 2023 chose to use the number 1 as reigning world champion.

Max Verstappen in Monte Carlo at the wheel of the Red Bull RB19

Max Verstappen, when he started racing

Max Verstappen started racing in karting in 2005 in Belgium and Holland. He immediately showed extraordinary talent and won numerous championships, proving to be an exceptional driver from his first steps in motorsport.

In 2014, at the age of 16, Max Verstappen made the transition to track motor racing, competing in the Formula 3 European. He achieved remarkable results and attracted the attention of many people in the racing world. In the 2015it was announced that he would make his own debut in Formula 1 with the team Red Bull (now known as Scuderia AlphaTauri).

Max Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso

The March 15, 2015, to the Australian Grand PrixVerstappen became ithe youngest pilot to participate in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the age of 17 years and 166 days. Throughout her debut season, she continued to impress with her own impressive performancei, demonstrating speed, courage and driving skills very mature for his young age.

Max Verstappen in F1 Red Bull driver

In May 2016, after just four races with Toro Rosso, Max Verstappen was promoted to the team Red Bull Racingreplacing the pilot Daniil Kvyat. Verstappen’s promotion was a surprising move, but it proved to be an instant success. In his first race with Red Bull Racing, the Spanish Grand Prix 2016Verstappen won the race, becoming the youngest pilot in the history of Formula 1 to win a race.

In 2016 in Spain Verstappen won his first F1 race becoming the youngest driver to win one

Since then, Verstappen has continued to achieve impressive results. He won many races, He obtained pole position and demonstrated exceptional talent in both wet and dry driving. His overtaking ability and aggressive driving style have made him one of the most exciting drivers to watch in Formula 1.

In the years since his debut, Verstappen has regularly challenged the best drivers in the championship, including the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He has twice finished second in the drivers’ championship, in 2020 and 2021, showcasing constant growth and maturity in driving him.

The most important achievements in Max Verstappen’s career

Max Verstappen had a very impressive career in Formula 1 and achieved a number of significant achievements. Here are some of his most notable results in F1:

Victories in Formula 1: Verstappen has achieved several victories in his career, demonstrating his driving talent and ability. Some of his most memorable victories include the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix (his first Formula 1 win), the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix and the 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. 39 wins the last of which in the prestigious Monte Carlo GP. pole position: Verstappen has achieved 23 pole positions in Formula 1 so far. His first pole position came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2019. Podium placements: Verstappen achieved 83 podium finishes during his career. He has shown great consistency in competing for the top positions and has achieved many podiums in several seasons. Successful young driver: Verstappen became the youngest driver to compete in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, making his debut aged just 17 years and 166 days in 2015. He also became the youngest driver to win a Formula 1 race, winning the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 at the age of 18 years and 228 days. Battles against world champions: Verstappen has often fought with Formula 1 world champions, such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. His on-track battles with these top-level riders helped make his career even more exciting and highlighted his talent for competing with the best.

Max Verstappen dominates the current F1 season

These are just some of Max Verstappen’s best results in his Formula 1 career. His talent and exploits on the tracks have made him one of the strongest drivers in the world of motorsport and this season, classifications in hand, he is getting ready to become World champion for the third time in his career,

