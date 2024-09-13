The week of the Formula 1 It started off very hectic with Aston announcing the signing of the British engineer Adrian Newey, key to the successes of Red Bull In the last two decades, since the

2025.

“I think I needed a new challenge,” said the 65-year-old Englishman, who will leave Red Bull at the beginning of next year, the team he joined since its creation in 2006.

Canadian tycoon Laurence Stroll was “impressed by the new team member’s passion and commitment to everything he does.”

Newey will work with the team’s two drivers, the 43-year-old Spanish veteran Fernando Alonsodouble world champion in 2005 and 2006, and with the son of the skipper, Lance Stroll (26 years old).

The above indicates that Max Verstappen has lost one of his allies at Red Bull, but the three-time champion of the category does not rule out working with Newey and left the door open to one day joining Aston Martin.

“I always said I would have loved for him to stay, but yes, there comes a time when you can’t change these things, so you get excited for people who are looking for new challenges,” said the Dutchman.

He added: “I’ve worked with him, so I know what he’s like as a person and also what he can do. I think everyone would like to work with Adrian, I suppose, at some point in their career.”

Verstappen was questioned about this move and he is not closing the door, although he does not want to think about it now: “I have other concerns at the moment, which I am paying a lot of attention to and which I am working on. So it’s something I might think about in the future, but not now.”

