Max Verstappen thinks it’s not going to be that easy in Austria. In any case, it will be hectic, predicts our world champion.

Although the 2023 Formula 1 season is not even halfway, the outcome has actually been fixed for a while. Max Verstappen is world champion, Sergio Perez is second (yes, really, everyone is second in the second Red Bull, including Perez) and Fernando Alonso is third.

Some people find it so boring that they stop watching. And that is bad for the market value of the sport, Max Verstappen also knows. That’s why he’s doing his bit to get people to tune in next weekend. Only, is he telling the truth?

Max Verstappen predicts hectic GP

According to our Max it’s going to be a hectic weekend. This is primarily due to the design of the race. For example, there is already a qualification on Friday, a qualification and a sprint race on Saturday and the actual race on Sunday.

But above all, it looks like the weather is going to interfere with the conditions. Rain is predicted for all three days. And then you can listen to the name Max Verstappen so often, it is no guarantee that you will win.

Hahaha, do you believe it yourself?

Of course not. Because Max is also in a class of his own in the rain and the Red Bull drives everyone’s eyes in the rain. Plus the fact that Red Bull always does well on the home track – last year they finished second, ok – means that it is actually already a race.

Anyway, we are not the weakest and are happy to help Verstappen and his friends. So that’s why our binding advice, are you ready? Come hear it.

Watch Formula 1 en masse this weekend. It will be a hectic race and it is not easy to say that Max Verstappen is going to win. So.

Where can the invoice go, Max?

This article Max Verstappen tempers expectations for Austria appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

