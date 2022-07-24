Yesterday, with the help of his teammate, Leclerc managed to take pole position for the French GP. Verstappen will start next to him on the front row today. Behind that, Pérez and Hamilton leave from row two. Carlos Sainz has been referred back to P19 due to grid penalties. Most drivers start the race on the medium tires.

Slow start

When the red lights go out, Verstappen and Leclerc are just as good away. Hamilton immediately manages to pass Pérez for third place and Alonso works his way up to P5. In the middle part, Tsunoda spins through a touché with Ocon, but that does not result in a safety car.

In the early laps of the race, Verstappen is within a second behind Leclerc to increase the pressure. However, it turns out to be difficult to overtake at Circuit Paul Ricard and the Ferrari driver still makes no mistakes. That is why Verstappen is not yet able to take over the lead.

Leclerc makes a mistake

Verstappen comes in on lap sixteen to switch to the hard tires. Leclerc then also drives on the limit to stay ahead of Max after his pit stop. But in doing so, he makes a mistake that causes him to spin and crash. He has to get out and loses very precious points in the championship. A safety car follows.

When the race resumes, Verstappen drives first, Hamilton second and Pérez third. Carlos Sainz has already worked his way up to fifth place. But to make the race even worse for Ferrari, Sainz is given a five-second penalty for a unsafe release during the pit stop.

Special strategy from Ferrari

In the laps after that, Verstappen can drive away from Hamilton. Meanwhile, Sainz works his way forward and even manages to overtake Pérez for third place. But then Ferrari brings him in for new tires shortly afterwards, dropping him back to ninth place. Ultimately, P5 is the highest achievable result for him.

At the end of the race there is another virtual safety car because Zhou has to put his Alfa Romeo aside. When it ends, Pérez is asleep, losing a spot to Russell. He tries in vain to fight back.

Verstappen eventually comfortably wins the French GP after Leclerc’s retirement. Hamilton takes second place in his 300th race and George Russell ensures a double podium for Mercedes. Pérez is fourth and Sainz fifth with an extra point for the fastest lap as a consolation.

Result of the GP of France 2022