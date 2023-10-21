Max Verstappen took revenge at the start of ‘Sprint Saturday’ for his unfortunate qualifying on Friday. The Dutchman, who was already the fastest in qualifying, but fell to sixth place because he exceeded the track limits in his top lap, was the boss of everyone at the Circuit of the Americas a day later. He gave himself the best credentials to win what should be his first of two victories at the American GP.

