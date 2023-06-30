A less than exciting training session kicked off the race weekend in Austria this afternoon. Max Verstappen was of course the fastest. The Red Bull driver did not use the softest tire for this, but the mediumswhile its competition is on the softs drove. As a result, Verstappen not only deals a mental blow, but also saves a set of soft tires for this session, qualifying for the 2023 Austrian GP.

Q1

It is still dry when the starting shot for qualifying is given, but some dark clouds are gathering at the circuit. Now that it’s dry, it’s important to get a good lap as soon as possible. You know what happens because of this: congestion on the track. Norris therefore immediately tells his team that they have to coach him well to give him a free round.

With about twelve minutes to go, Valtteri Bottas goes round. In the first corner, the Finnish driver accelerates too much and turns 180 degrees. He has no damage, but is still difficult to get out of his place. The race management therefore chooses to wave the red flag. Finally Bottas rolls off his spot again and brings his Alfa to the pits.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Valtteri Bottas goes wide after Turn 1, but gets going again#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SF2xAiwQi4 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2023

Which can also play an important role track limits. The drivers sometimes want to get beyond the white line in turn ten with four wheels in the last corner. The stewards look at this sternly: Are you crossing the line? Then we’ll tear up your lap time. During the red flag we find out that Zhou, Sainz, Bottas, Gasly, Norris and Verstappen lose their fastest time. Fortunately for these drivers there is still enough time to set a good lap.

In the remaining minutes, a number of drivers go off track. Norris does not and he sets the third fastest time. He is only 0.063 seconds slower than Verstappen and 0.002 seconds than Pérez. Nyck de Vries goes a lot less fast, he finishes last. With Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou and Tsunoda drop out in Q1.

Q2

Lando Norris continues his good line from the first part. After the first laps he puts his McLaren in first place. He is helped in this by Verstappen and Pérez who lose their times due to, yes, track limits. Verstappen calls the VAR in F1 ‘a joke’. Hulkenberg is second and Alonso is third. Would be a nice starting lineup for Sunday.

The differences are minimal on the short track. In the first part, the difference between first and last place was 0.8 seconds. In the second part, the top ten drive within 0.3 seconds of each other. Sergio Pérez is not one of them. He keeps putting down fast rounds, but can’t stay within the white lines for one round. It is the third time in a row that the Red Bull driver has failed to make it to Q3. Russell also disappoints on P11. Furthermore, Ocon, Bottas and Piastri are eliminated. Albon and Hülkenberg continue to the last part.

Q3

The last part starts and only Ferrari and Aston Martin have any two drivers left. After the first zipper of lap times, Verstappen is the fastest. He is 0.2 seconds faster than Leclerc and Sainz. Norris joins Hamilton, Alonso and Gasly in fourth. Albon sets the sixth fastest time, but that is crossed off because … well you know why.

In his second lap, Verstappen goes even faster. He keeps it clean in the last corner and cuts another tenth of the time. Leclerc comes very close, 0.048 seconds, but just doesn’t make it. Verstappen takes pole ahead of Lecelrc, Sainz and Norris. Hamilton takes P5 and Stroll beats teammate Alonso for sixth.

Free practice results for the 2023 Austrian GP

Verstappen Leclerc Sainz Norris Hamilton Stroll Alonso Hulkenberg Albon Gasly Russell Ocon Piastri Bottas Perez Tsunoda zhou Sergeant Magnussen DeVries

What time does F1 start on the Red Bull Ring?

Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 12:00 PM – 12:44 PM

Sprint Race: 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM