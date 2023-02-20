One is more popular than the other in the Netherlands, but both have been nominated for the most important sports award.

Let’s put it first: for Max Verstappen there is probably only one title that counts and that is the Formula 1 world title. Still, he can grab more honorable titles here and there. For example, he was already named Sportsman of the Year in the Netherlands in December.

Max Verstappen has now been nominated for an award that is even more prestigious, namely the Laureus Award. If you win this prize you will be in a row with the greats of the earth. Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and… Max Verstappen. He also won the Laureus Award for Sportsman of the Year last year, as the first Dutchman.

This time Max Verstappen has been nominated again, the organization announced today. Our hero now has to compete against big names such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Rafael Nadal and Stephen Curry (and a pole vaulter).

Max therefore has a chance to become Sportsman of the Year for the second time. This went Michael Schumacher before him, who won this prize in 2001 and 2004. Vettel and Hamilton have also won once. Unfortunately, Hamilton had to share the prize with Messi in 2020. Fortunately for Lewis, he didn’t show up for the ceremony.

To be fair, we have to say that Max Verstappen had to fight less hard this year than last year. But yes, how hard did Messi have to work? That is all difficult to say, because it continues to compare apples with oranges.

This article Max Verstappen competes against Messi for major sports prize appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #takes #Messi #major #sports #prize