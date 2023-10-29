Max Verstappen won the Grand Prix of Mexico with force majeure and thus achieved his sixteenth victory of the season. That is an improvement on his own Formula 1 record from last year with fifteen victories in a season. He finished on the Mexico City circuit almost 14 seconds ahead of number two Lewis Hamilton and more than 23 seconds ahead of number three Charles Leclerc.

“What else do I want? Seventeen wins, eighteen wins,” Verstappen responded afterwards. “We are having an incredible season. The speed of the car was again very, very good.”

It was the three-time world champion’s fifth victory in Mexico and his 51st in Formula 1. This means he is now fourth in the eternal rankings together with the Frenchman Alain Prost.

Sergio Pérez drops out quickly

Verstappen started from third place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but immediately took the lead on the long straight to the first corner. His teammate Sergio Pérez quickly had to leave the race in front of his own crowd, because he collided with Leclerc at the entry of the first corner.

There was an interruption halfway through the race due to a crash by the Dane Kevin Magnussen, but Verstappen then managed to leave the rest of the field without a chance from ‘pole position’.

Next week the Dutchman will go for his seventeenth victory of the season at the Grand Prix of Brazil.