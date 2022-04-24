Yesterday Max Verstappen was able to secure the front starting position for the race after a late overtake on Charles Leclerc. Behind Leclerc, Pérez and Sainz start from P3 and P4. Despite it raining in Imola prior to the race, it is dry when the GP starts. Yet the track is still wet and the drivers start on intermediates.

Sainz is already flying out right away

Leclerc has a bad start and immediately sees Pérez and Norris pass by. For the other Ferrari, the first lap is even worse. Ricciardo hits Sainz, causing the Spaniard to spin and get stuck in the gravel. His race is over and the safety car is immediately allowed on the track.

When the race resumes, the order at the front remains the same. After a few laps, Leclerc is too fast for Norris and passes the McLaren on the straight. Meanwhile, the track dries up more and more as the laps go on.

The rain tires are off

On lap 19, the first drivers go in for slicks, including Sergio Pérez. A lap later, Verstappen and Leclerc also come in for mediums. Pérez is slightly behind Leclerc, but with warm tires Sergio can overtake the Ferrari again. Verstappen remains in the lead after the pit stops with a lead of more than seven seconds.

Because Pérez keeps the Ferrari behind, Max can make his lead more and more comfortable. Also special: in lap 41 Lewis Hamilton gets a blue flag and has to let Verstappen pass because he is put on a lap by his old rival.

Leclerc makes a mistake

Leclerc does not get further than third place and therefore makes another stop on lap 50 to switch to the soft tires. Pérez and Verstappen do the same a lap later. Leclerc is right behind Pérez after this change. However, the Monegask makes a mistake and spins against the wall. He immediately has to go back in to have his wing replaced and falls back to P9.

In the end Charles manages to recover to P6, but the loss of points is great. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez give Red Bull a one-two finish. As a result, the team is catching up with Ferrari. Lando Norris takes a nice podium place in the McLaren.

Result of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022