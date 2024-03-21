And you know, when someone in Formula 1 says something, the opposite is usually true.

As mentioned in an earlier article today; For the excitement in Formula 1 you have to be next to the track this season. That's where it happens. And so is the event about which we are writing this article. Max Verstappen has said something…

And not just anything. He informed that he wants to stay at Red Bull and that he is extremely flattered by Mercedes' interest, but just wants to serve out his contract. Just as it should be, of course he's not going to shout that he's leaving now.

Max Verstappen stays with Red Bull

His contract runs until 2028 and the intention of the three-time world champion is clear. But there is something else that struck us. And that is the last sentence of the interview. And it went as follows.

“Nothing else will change from my side,” he said of Mercedes' interest. “It has no impact on me. The intention remains to continue my contract with Red Bull until 2028. I don't know what can happen next and whether I will sign a new deal.”

Do you also notice? Instead of enthusiastically saying that he will retire from Formula 1 after 2028, as he always does, Max Verstappen now says that he does not yet know what will happen and whether he will sign a new deal… This therefore offers opportunities for Dutch Formula 1 fans will not have to look for a new hobby after 2028.

Anyway. So Max stays with Red Bull. He says. We're curious to see how the black overalls will look on him next year…

