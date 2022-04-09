VideosIt was work, work, work for Max Verstappen in final practice prior to qualifying in Melbourne. The world champion, in his own words, felt no balance in his car, spun and eventually clocked no time at all on the softest tire. With P7 in our pocket, it’s not really clear where he stands before we qualify. Lando Norris conjured up the fastest time out of the top hat.

When the clock started to run at one o'clock in Melbourne, a quiet start to the last training hour followed. It turned out that the teams had to wait a while before, after fifteen minutes of training, they immediately opted for the softest type of tire as a dress rehearsal for qualifying. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez opted for a different classification, starting on mediums. Their run, and that of many others, was abruptly interrupted when Sebastian Vettel crashed into Turn 10. The German already missed VT2 after engine trouble in the first practice, and was now also given limited track time. His Aston Martin was also badly damaged, making repair a race against the clock towards qualifying.

Just before the red flag, Lewis Hamilton touched the wall and shortly afterwards it was Verstappen who spun in the last part of the street circuit. "I really don't understand why I'm spinning there. It's really hard at the moment to feel the balance in the car," the world champion told his team over the on-board radio. It was only with just over 10 minutes left on the clock that Verstappen showed himself on soft rubber for the first time. Again it was work for the Dutchman, who cut off his first attempt early after a new moment in turn 6. In the end, he was the only driver (besides Vettel) not even able to clock a time on the softs. That also had to do with another crash of Aston Martin, this time it was Lance Stroll. The Canadian made sure that the training was finished three minutes earlier than planned.

It was quite surprising that Lando Norris finished the third and final free practice as fastest. The Briton is struggling with McLaren this season, but worked on confidence. Charles Leclerc was second when the dust clouds cleared, just ahead of Sergio Pérez and the also well-performing Fernando Alonso in his Alpine. The question now is what the Spaniard and Norris can actually do in qualifying.

