“It is heavy news for everyone. He has meant a lot to Red Bull and to the sport. And for me and my career so far, my whole life actually,” said Verstappen after setting the third fastest time in qualifying.

The reigning world champion had given his all in qualifying. ,,We just came up short, but there is still a race coming up tomorrow. We’re going to try to make him proud there,” said Verstappen, who starts from second position next to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz due to the grid penalty from Charles Leclerc and still sees plenty of opportunities. “Normally our car is stronger in the race than in qualifying. So I expect a good race.”

‘It hit everyone’

Verstappen looked back at Viaplay when the news about Mateschitz's death became known. ,,The news came out just before qualifying. That was a bit of a hit with everyone and made it a bit more difficult. But you have to go on and make the best of it."

Qualifying went well according to the world champion. ,,It was difficult to get the tires to work optimally over one lap. Sometimes you try something and it doesn’t quite work out and then you are third, because it is already very close together. I think we have a good car for the race. Normally our car comes to life a little more in the race.”

Max Verstappen just before the start of qualifying. © AFP







