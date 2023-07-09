The leader of the world championship of Formula 1the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull), achieved his seventh ‘pole position’, out of ten possible, this season and the fifth in a row after setting ‘in extremis’ the best time in the qualifying session of the British Grand Prixthis Saturday in the circuit of Silverstone.

In a qualifying session marked by changing track conditions, which started wet from rain and dried out as the afternoon wore on,

Verstappen spoiled the party of thousands of British fans, who dreamed of a ‘pole’ for one of the local idols, Lando Norris.

(Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go) (Egan Bernal ‘takes it cheap’ in stage 8 of the Tour de France)

has no rival

Aboard a McLaren, the young Briton was the first to lap the legendary Silverstone in less than a minute and 27 seconds (1:26.961), before he

Verstappen snatched the best time from him by just two tenths (1:26.720). “It’s been crazy qualifying,” Verstappen, 25, acknowledged at the end of the session.

“The track was very slippery in some sections, but we did our laps and in Q3 I was surprised to see both McLarens there,” he added.

“It’s great for McLaren be there and for our part, I’m very happy with pole position”, insisted the Dutchman, who acknowledged that “we don’t need to go 100% because the car is very fast”.

It is the first time since 2008 that McLaren has managed to put one of its drivers on the front row of the grid at its home Grand Prix, at Silverstone.

“It was close. I was the fastest in Q1, almost first in Q2 and by a couple of tenths I wasn’t in Q3. Crazy! My last lap was very good,” said Norris.

The other McLaren driver, the Australianor Oscar Piastri, and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start from the second row of the starting grid. “Second and third is a fantastic result for the team, but there’s always Max there to ruin everything,” joked the Briton.

(Video: the unexpected clash that deprived Sebastián Montoya of victory)