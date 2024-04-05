For the time being, data engineers have to make do mainly with information from VT1. The second training in Suzuka was partly in the water, literally. Due to the rain, the drivers stayed indoors for a large part or in some cases even indoors for the entire training session. So it is important to make a lot of kilometers during this 3rd free training in Japan. At least, for some teams.

For example, just before the start of FP3, Max Verstappen is eagerly awaiting the light at the end of the pit lane to turn green so he can get onto the race asphalt. On the other end of the spectrum is Lando Norris. While Verstappen is now released on the track, the McLaren driver is walking to his pit box where he signs some autographs here and there.

Red Bull drivers disagree about the RB20

After the first few laps in FP3, Verstappen is asked if he wants to change something on the front wing. Verstappen usually responds with 'a few clicks' of downward pressure. Not this time: “No, it feels quite good,” Verstappen answers confidently. It is less quiet on the other side of the Red Bull garage. Sergio Pérez is not at all pleased with his car. 'What is this driving behavior? Look at it!' and “I'm having a hard time especially in the low-speed sections,” Pérez says on the on-board radio.

Later, Verstappen also starts complaining about the RB20. 'I have quite a lot of understeer. He really doesn't steer at all,” the world champion tells his team. The differential setting is immediately switched to another setting. After that, there were no more negative reports from Verstappen, which suggests that the problem has been solved.

In between, Ricciardo shoots off the track or at the start of the S-bends, but there is enough grass to keep the VCARB out of the wall. At the end of the session, all drivers take out soft tires to practice for qualifying. This gives us an idea of ​​how the teams may perform during qualifying later this morning. We say possible because it will soon be a bit warmer, which will cause the rubber under the cars to react differently than it does now and the performance may differ.

Who has the best cards for pole at Suzuka?

After the practice laps on the soft tires, Max Verstappen is the fastest. Yet the Dutch driver is not completely satisfied. “The right side of the car is clearly a lot worse,” he says after his lap. Perhaps the mechanics can make some quick adjustments before we start qualifying.

Teammate Pérez follows behind Verstappen, followed by the Mercedes cars. Alonso is the first driver to give up more than half a second to Verstappen. He finishes fifth ahead of Norris, Sainz and Piastri. It seems that Verstappen will drive to pole without any problems and that Mercedes will be the second team in one lap. We will see whether that is the case between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM.

Results of the 3rd free practice for the 2024 Japanese GP

Verstappen Pérez Russell Hamilton Alonso Norris Sainz Piastri Tsunoda Leclerc Albon Bottas Ricciardo Ocon Zhou Hulkenberg Gasly Stroll Sargeant Magnussen

What time does F1 start at Suzuka?

Saturday April 6

Qualification: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Sunday April 7

Race: 7:00 am