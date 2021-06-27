He had to wait a long time for it, but Max Verstappen’s world looks the way he wants it: the Dutch driver is currently lord and master of Formula 1. On Sunday afternoon, Verstappen made it to the Red Bull Ring, the home circuit of his Austrian employer, his second consecutive victory. The victory in the Grand Prix of Styria was the fourteenth of his career.

In the World Cup standings, Verstappen increased his lead over reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, to eighteen points: 156-138. Hamilton, who managed to limit the damage in the last lap with an extra point for the fastest race lap, after a late tire change, has made a defeated impression in recent weeks. “There’s not much I can do,” he said Sunday afternoon. “I don’t know what it is, but we can’t keep up with them at the moment.”

Verstappen reacted relatively coolly to the fourth Red Bull victory in a row. „The car was on fire today”, he said over the on-board radio. Furthermore, he mainly seemed to want to guard against too much euphoria, now that Red Bull has finally overtaken Mercedes after years of trying in vain. At least at the moment.

After the spectacular victory in the Grand Prix of France a week earlier, where Verstappen only passed Hamilton on the penultimate lap, the Dutchman was supreme in Spielberg from pole position. But he likes it that way. Signed winning, way ahead of the rest of the field, driving further away every lap.

Verstappen had already won here in 2018 and 2019, under the name of the Austrian Grand Prix. That race, on the same circuit, is scheduled for next Sunday. Red Bull is sitting on a pink cloud, for that matter.

Next week with Orange fans

In addition, thousands of Dutch people will be admitted next week along the track in Spielberg. The second race at Red Bull Ring was inserted because the Turkish Grand Prix was canceled due to travel restrictions due to corona measures. “It is very positive, but we have to show it again next week,” warned the classification leader. “But I’m looking forward to next week. It looks good now.”

This season it has become clear that the performances of Verstappen and Red Bull weigh heavily on Hamilton’s shoulders. Under that pressure, the unapproachable champion of recent years suddenly makes mistakes and mistakes that he did not make before. Moreover, the lead of Mercedes in recent years was so great that Hamilton could afford something. The biggest competitor always rode within his own team. He also drove a number of sloppy laps on Sunday, in his attempt to keep up with Verstappen.

It is also striking that Mercedes has difficulty accepting the changing of the guard. Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff are not shying away from their new positions, as fighters for the championship leader, mind games to play with Verstappen.

For example, Hamilton has been pushing Verstappen forward as favorite for weeks, the man with the fastest car. In addition, he constantly complains that Verstappen makes a profit on him on the straights by a few tenths of a second. That fact seems to weigh on him like a block of concrete.

In the past, when Hamilton won grands prix and world titles by a street-length lead, he rarely spoke about Verstappen and his car. That is perhaps the most important sign that Mercedes’ long-standing monopoly has really come to an end this season.

Verstappen had managed to conquer pole position for the second time in a row on Saturday. Unlike at the Circuit Paul Ricard a week earlier, he was perfectly off his ‘home track’ on Sunday, and was no longer overtaken by Hamilton. He saw his rival slowly but surely disappear from view. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was third, ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez.