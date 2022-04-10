Yesterday Charles Leclerc qualified on pole position at the Albert Park Street Circuit. Max Verstappen was two tenths slower and starts next to him on the front row. Sergio Pérez and Lando Norris will start on the second row from P3 and P4. Most drivers today opt for a start on the medium tires.

A good start for Leclerc

Both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen get off to a good start and Leclerc retains the lead. Hamilton has a mega start from P5 behind that and immediately manages to take third place from Pérez. Sainz started ninth today after a bad qualifying. He spins on the second lap as he tries to overtake Schumacher. He is stuck and his race is over. That is why there is a safety car.

After the safety car dives back into the pit lane, Verstappen is back on Leclerc’s tail. Max, however, cannot take the lead and loses a few tenths each lap after that. Pérez, meanwhile, is also right behind Hamilton’s rear wing. Checo can win a spot with some help from DRS.

Verstappen can’t join

The gap between Max and Charles gets bigger and bigger. Verstappen has problems with the tires that wear faster. That is why Verstappen makes a pit stop on lap 19 to switch to the hard tires. Pérez does the same two laps later. Leclerc waits until lap 23 to stop. The Monegask can then easily keep the lead.

Shortly after, a second safety car comes as Vettel drives his Aston Martin into the wall. George Russell can take advantage of this by making his pit stop under the safety car. With that he takes P3. In the meantime, Verstappen can connect again to behind the Ferrari.

Leclerc makes a mistake when he wants to continue the race and Verstappen can almost try to overtake, but he falls just a little short. It then continues in the same vein as before the pit stops, with Leclerc making the gap to Verstappen slightly wider each lap. Pérez is working his way up again and after a few laps he is back in third place.

Second retirement in three races

On lap 39, Max’s Red Bull lets him down. He has to park his car on the side of the track. It is the second time in three races this season that Verstappen has retired. Pérez takes over P2, but he is even thirteen seconds behind Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc dominates the Australian GP 2022 and takes 26 points with the fastest lap. His rivals both retired, dramatically increasing his championship lead. Pérez finishes second and George Russell takes his first podium for Mercedes.

Australian GP 2022 results