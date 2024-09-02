Max Verstappen (Red Bull), triple world champion Formula 1 and partial leader of the World Championship, and who was sixth last Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix He spoke loud and clear after the races.

“We have to work hard and change a lot of things on the car, otherwise we will lose everything,” said the 61-time F1 winner.

“I can motivate the team, that’s for sure. But what I can’t do is design the car,” he said with a sour face.

Verstappen, 26, who won seven of the first ten races of the year but has only finished on the podium twice in the last six, finishing second at Silverstone (Great Britain) and Zandvoort (Netherlands), is the leader with 303 points, 62 more than the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who was third at Monza.

But the pilot did not hold back and made a statement that left all his followers stunned, because it was very strong.

“If we continue like this, we will lose both championships”he sentenced.