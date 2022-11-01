Chaos and misery… Did Max Verstappen really say it that way?

To answer right away; no. Max Verstappen has not literally said that he expects chaos and misery in Formula 1 next year. But it does sound nicer and it comes down to the same thing. He expects there to be a lot of crashes next year. And it’s all the fault of the FIA.

He has devised the rule that next year the tires may not be more than 50 degrees Celsius when they are on the car. And the following year the tire warmers are completely banned and that is a recipe for accidents, thinks the two-time world champion.

Tire warmers are banned

The tire warmers have to leave the field in the context of cost savings. Nonsense according to Max, he says that the teams already have those things and therefore do not have to spend money on new ones. And the few cents it saves on electricity are negligible, according to him.

The crashes that are bound to follow because of the cold tires are not. And there will be a crash, according to Verstappen. He tested with such a ‘lukewarm tire’ last weekend and almost spun in the pit lane.

And also Lando Norris is not in favor. He also said that the conditions during the first test with the new, cooler tires were optimal and that there was still some slippery and blocking that was a delight. Can you tell if they take a cold job, he says.

Chaos and misery in Formula 1

In summary, we can say that no one is waiting for cooler tires at all and that it will result in a lot of chaos and misery. A logical thought from the men in the know.

On the other hand, no one was thrilled when the halo was introduced either. it was an ugly thing and it obscured the drivers’ view. But after a few big hits, you don’t hear anyone complaining about it anymore.

Wondering if that will also be the case with the new tire rules… We’ll see!

