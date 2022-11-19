COLPISA Madrid Saturday, November 19, 2022, 17:36



Max Verstappen has achieved the last pole of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The Dutchman, who has not played anything for weeks with the championship in his pocket, has totally dominated the classification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He was followed by his teammate Checo Pérez, less than a tenth behind the world champion. Charles Leclerc completed the podium. Carlos Sainz finished in fourth position, tenth and a half behind the Monegasque.

Fernando Alonso stayed in Q2 after suffering throughout the classification. He narrowly escaped in Q1 and will eventually start eleventh in his last grand prix with Alpine. Sebastian Vettel got a creditable ninth place in his last classification as a driver.