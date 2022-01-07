Max Verstappen will race next week in the virtual version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Just like in 2020, the Formula 1 world champion will do that for Team Redline, the team announced via Twitter. In this racing competition, top drivers compete against each other from behind a screen. The winner will receive $125,000.











The event can be followed live via various online channels. Two years ago, this event was the first and over 14 million people watched over five days. Then Verstappen participated in a team with Lando Norris of Formula 1 team McLaren. Now he will go for the win with Swedish IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist.

The competition is scheduled for January 15 and 16. That is just a month after the Dutchman won the title on the last day of the Formula 1 season instead of Briton Lewis Hamilton.