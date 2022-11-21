Sir Lewis still has the fattest salary, but world champion Max Verstappen raked in the most money this year.

A real sportsman doesn’t do it for the money, of course, but if you earn millions that is a nice extra. That is good for Formula 1 drivers. Who will receive the most millions in their bank account this year? Forbes neatly sorted that out for us.

Roles reversed

Last year it was Lewis Hamilton who raked in the most money, but this year the roles have been reversed. Hamilton still has the highest salary, but our own Max Verstappen is at the top of the list of best-paid drivers. That will undoubtedly have something to do with performance.

Max Verstappen

According to Forbes’ calculation, Max Verstappen’s salary this year was $ 40 million, but he received another $ 20 million in bonuses on top of that. In doing so, he raised a total of $60 million. By the way, we will omit the conversion, because nowadays it makes little difference whether you are talking about dollars or euros.

Lewis Hamilton

Despite his $55 million salary, Lewis Hamilton is number two. He has not received any big bonuses. In the end, Hamilton only finished sixth in the championship, while Russell finished fourth in his debut season for Mercedes. So George can ask for a raise.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso also did not have to count on a bonus, but he earned by far the most of all midfield drivers. The two-time world champion received a hefty salary of $ 30 million at Alpine. That is probably more than Alonso is going to get at Aston Martin, but the Spaniard still says ‘adios’.

Sergio Perez

Second fiddle, Sergio Perez only received $ 10 million in salary, but could still count on $ 16 million in bonuses, according to Forbes. This would undoubtedly have been higher if Perez had finished second in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc earned relatively little compared to the star drivers of Red Bull and Mercedes. He will receive $23 million in his bank account this year, of which $11 million will be bonuses.

Daniel Ricciardo

The joint sixth place is a painful one. There we find not only Vettel but also Ricciardo, who had a salary of 15 million dollars. McLaren have not gotten their money’s worth this year, we can’t say otherwise. Ricciardo has also received a bonus of $ 2 million, according to information from Forbes.

Top 10 Highest Paid F1 Drivers 2022

Below is the complete list of the highest paid Formula 1 drivers:

driver Salary Bonus 1. Max Verstappen $40 million $20 million 2.Lewis Hamilton $55 million – 3.Fernando Alonso $30 million – 4.Sergio Perez $10 million $16 million 5.Charles Leclerc $12 million $11 million 6.Sebastian Vettel $15 million $2 million 7.Daniel Ricciardo $15 million $2 million 8.Carlos Sainz $8 million $7 million 9. Lando Norris $5 million $6 million 10.George Russell $3 million $7 million

Source: Forbes

This article Max Verstappen overtakes Hamilton as the highest-paid F1 driver appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #overtakes #Hamilton #highestpaid #driver